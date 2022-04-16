Evening News Insight – April 16, 2022

➡️ Odisha cuts short Summer Vacation in Schools; Morning Classes timing will be from 6.00 AM to 9.00 AM during 1st May to 5th June, 2022.

➡️ Odisha to begin new Academic Session 2022-23 with 100% Syllabus Coverage from May 1.

➡️ PM Modi unveils 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi.

➡️ Harbhajan Singh to spend his Rajya Sabha salary on education of farmers’ daughters.

➡️ Maharashtra government to launch drive to clear pending work of Armed Forces personnel from May 1.

➡️ RJD wins Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar by polls.

➡️ Pakistan’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has tendered his resignation before no-trust motion against him.

➡️ Russia Ukraine War update : Russian missiles hit airfield in Ukraine’s Oleksandriia.

➡️ Russia bans entry to UK PM Boris Johnson and top officials over sanctions.

➡️ Nepal seeks overseas nationals’ help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes.