Dr Prakash conferred with Odia Sanskruti Purusha Samman

Insight Bureau: Working untiringly for the upliftment and spreading of Odia Language, Literature, Culture & Tradition for last three decades the President of leading social and cultural organization Niladrivihar Youth and Cultural Association (NYCA), Dr. Prakash has been conferred with “Odia Sanskruti Purusha Samman” during the observation of Odia Naba Barsa.

In a glittering function organized for the purpose by Odisha Nagarika Mahamancha & the watch guard body of Odia Language, Literature, Culture & Tradition Namami Mandakini at Rabindra Mandap . Dr. Prakash was felicitated with shawl, memento, bouquet in the glorious presence of veteran freedom fighter Hatanath Mangaraj, Former Minister Dr. Damador Rout, Veteran MLA Shri Prafulla Samal, Eminent Literati Jitendra Narayan Das, Dash Benuhur, member of Lokseva Ayoga Niranjan Sahoo, Prof. Kailash Chandra Tikayat, Shri Bijaya Mohapatra and Arya Kumar Gyanendra.

The motive was to spread the message to unite the youth mass and to keep them inclined towards their upliftment and to utilize them in constructive fields Dr. Prakash started this organization in 1994 and continuously working till now for the cultural upliftment and social work.

Along with this, to extend a helping hand in the formation of new social and cultural organization along with the cultural activities is a long time hobby of Dr. Prakash. The association is hosting the social play (Jatra) for two consecutive nights for last 27 years is another remarkable achievement under his leadership.

Dr. Prakash is also associated with the DAV moment from that time and after working at DAV Chandrasekharpur for 23 years is now posted as the senior faculty at DAV, Kalinga Nagar.

Adding to this, Dr. Prakash urged for the development of the Community, as it can only sustain on the development of the Literature, Language, Culture & Tradition and its safe guard is badly necessary and we all should work upon this.

He recognized & acknowledged the hard work of his team members & expressed their gratitude for staying together for such long time. He also emphasized to carry out such activities for the time to come and seek every bodies help & cooperation in this regard.

The intellectuals of the locality applauds the effort & work of Dr Prakash and the association.

