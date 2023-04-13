BJD asks Dharmendra not to politicise Law & Order in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha appealed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan not to politicize the Hanuman Jayanti violence occurred in Sambalpur yesterday.

After the Union Minister took a dig at the State government saying that the violence has proved that law and order situation is not good in the State, the BJD Spokersperson Shreemayee Mishra urged Pradhan not to politicize such sensitive law and order situation of Odisha.

Addressing the media persons today, Shreemayee Mishra said that such law and order situation are worse I n BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and even in Madhya Pradesh from where the Union Minister is elected to Rajya Sabha.

“Such incidents are sensitive matters and should be dealt with restraint rather than by politicizing it. To handle the law and order situation firmly all necessary steps have been taken to ensure normalcy and peace which is evident to everybody,” she added.

She further said that as a responsible Minister in the Central Government in such a sensitive situation, it would have been appropriate if you had appealed to the people to maintain peace instead of politicizing this law and order situation. “People of Odisha are peace-loving people and Odisha is a peaceful state. Don’t call people of Odisha lawless and insult them,” the BJD Spokersperson said.