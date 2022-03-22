India puts Boeing 737 Fleets on ‘enhanced surveillance’

Notably a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Image- TOI
Insight Bureau: The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on “enhanced surveillance”, its chief Arun Kumar said. Notably a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board.

Three Indian carriers — SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express — have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets.

