India puts Boeing 737 Fleets on ‘enhanced surveillance’
Insight Bureau: The DGCA has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on “enhanced surveillance”, its chief Arun Kumar said. Notably a China Eastern Airlines aircraft of the same make crashed on Monday with 132 people on board.
Three Indian carriers — SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express — have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets.
