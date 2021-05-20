WATCH: Doctors & Staff entertain Covid Patients at VIMSAR

TNI Bureau: Doctors and nurses across the World are being rightly hailed as heroes for being on the frontline and putting their lives at risk amid coronavirus outbreak. And they are also thinking of ways to boost the morale of co-workers and patients.

Amid the Covid pandemic, video of a group of health officials is going viral in Odisha.

A video of Doctors and Staff at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur District wearing a PPE kit dancing to a humorous song, has gone viral. It has received appreciation from all quarters.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Doctors and health workers in the PPE kit, who are treating the patients are also under a lot of pressure at the moment. In such a situation, it’s very important to keep the morale of patients high.

Keeping it in mind, Burla Bhimsar doctors and staff working on Covid duty are seen dancing in the ICU to entertain critically ill patients.