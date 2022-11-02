Govt of Odisha Calendar 2023: Know List of Holidays

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has declared the list of holidays for the year 2023.

According to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the calendar featured a total of 27 holidays for the State Government offices while 6 festivals which are generally declared as optional holidays will fall on 2nd Saturday/4th Saturday/Sunday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from this, the State Government employees may avail one optional holiday on any of the festive occasion/commemorative days mentioned in the holiday list.

Below is the list of the Govt Holidays: