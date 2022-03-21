22,500 Indians returned from Ukraine between Feb 1 and March 11: Govt

Insight Bureau: Around 22,500 Indian nationals returned to India from Ukraine under Operation Ganga between February 1 and March 11. This was informed by Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh on Monday.

The Ukrainian authorities shut down the country’s airspace for civilian aircraft after the Russian invasion on February 24.