Government seeks Parliamentary nod for net additional spending of Rs 1.07 lakh crore
It is in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year.
Insight Bureau: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore. It is in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year.
As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore.
