Women Zilla Parishad Presidents in 21 Districts of Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: It’s Women Power in Zilla Parishads in Odisha, which was ensured by CM Naveen Patnaik. While the ruling BJD grabbed all 30 Zilla Parishads in the State, 21 out of 30 Zilla Parishad Presidents are women – a whopping 70%.

Women Zilla Parishad Presidents took the charge in Angul, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kendrapara, Khordha, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.

It’s pertinent to mention that BJD had won 89% of the total Zilla Parishad zones in Odisha.

