Beware of Online Loan Apps

These applications could be downloaded only through URLs and not on Play Store, informed Police.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Online Loan Apps
Insight Bureau:  Police busted an illegal call centre at Gurugram Sector 20 and arrested 38 employees who used to dupe people in the pretext of recovering loans given via Chinese apps.
 
Police arrested call centre owners Shantanu Kaushik and Abhinav Vashishtha after they failed to produce a licence to run the centre.
 
Gurugram Police has appealed to the people to avoid using such applications and inform the police about such cyber crimes immediately.
