Beware of Online Loan Apps

Insight Bureau: Police busted an illegal call centre at Gurugram Sector 20 and arrested 38 employees who used to dupe people in the pretext of recovering loans given via Chinese apps.

These applications could be downloaded only through URLs and not on Play Store, informed Police.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Police arrested call centre owners Shantanu Kaushik and Abhinav Vashishtha after they failed to produce a licence to run the centre.