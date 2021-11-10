Government restores MPLADs for 2021-22
The total financial implication for restoration and continuation of the MPLADS for the remaining part of the Financial Year 2021-22 and up to 2025-26 will be Rs. 17417.00 crore.
Insight Bureau: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) during Financial Year 2021-22 up to FY 2025-26, which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry will release MPLADS fund at the rate of Rs. 2 crore per Member of Parliament for the remaining period of FY 2021-22 in one instalment and at the rate of Rs. 5.00 crore per annum per Member of Parliament during FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 in two instalments of Rs.2.5 crore each.
The Union Government has also approved the hiked price of ethanol for blending in petrol.
