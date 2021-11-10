Schools for class 6 & 7 Students to reopen in Odisha

Insight Bureau: With decline of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, schools for the students of Class VI & VII will reopen from November 15, informed the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday.

The physical classes for class I to VII will resume in a phased manner across the State. However, students will have the option to choose from online and offline classes.

Earlier, physical mode of teaching for the class VIII students had resumed across the State from October 25.