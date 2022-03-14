Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students returned from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: The government on Monday assured the Lok Sabha to take measures on the future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine. It said every possible measures to be taken so Indian students brought back to the country under Operation Ganga can complete their education.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan also said that Operation Ganga, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, is proof of the “collective wisdom of 130 crore Indians”.