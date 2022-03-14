21.5 million people in tourism sector lost their jobs during the pandemic: Govt

Insight Bureau: Around 21.5 million people, involved in the tourism industry, have lost their jobs due to the three waves of COVID-19 that first hit the country in early 2020. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed on Monday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Reddy said tourist arrivals in the country were down by 93 percent during the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak, 79 percent in the second wave and 64 percent during the third wave.