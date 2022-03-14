Pistol found from school classroom in Sambalpur

The country made pistol triggered sharp reactions from parents.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: A pistol was found in a classroom of an upper primary (UP) school in Odisha’s Sambalpur on Saturday. The country made pistol triggered sharp reactions from parents.

The pistol was recovered during cleaning of a classroom at Rengumunda UP School under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur. It was stashed in a shelf inside the room.

According to sources, the room from which the pistol was recovered was occupied by a former teacher and vacated recently. Assistant teacher Gobinda Bhoi, who had been posted at the school for a long time, had occupied two classrooms of the school. He was transferred elsewhere on March 4, but his belongings are yet to be shifted.

