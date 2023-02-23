Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in Deep Trouble

TNI Bureau: In a major jolt to Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, the Supreme Court overturned the Orissa High Court’s order, quashing Lokayukta’s directive for a Vigilance probe against him.

After allegations of corruption were levelled against Panigrahi, the state Lokayukta directed the Vigilance Department on December 11, 2020 to start an investigation against him and submit a report within two months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Challenging the Lokayukta’s direction for Vigilance probe against him, the legislator moved the Orissa High Court. Conducting a hearing in the case the court dismissed the Lokayukta’s order stating that a complainant cannot be the investigator in a quasi-judicial proceeding.

Subsequently, the matter reached the Supreme Court, which set aside the Odisha High Court judgment today.

It is to be noted here that the Gopalpur MLA was arrested by the Odisha Crime Branch on December 3, 2020 on charges of corruption.