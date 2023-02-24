Chinese Media supports Indian I-T Raids on BBC

TNI Bureau: Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper has supported the Indian Income Tax Department raids on UK’s broadcasting company British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In its latest opinion-editorial (op-ed) piece by Song Luzheng, a research fellow at Fudan University in the Global Times newspaper, the tabloid called BBC a ‘propaganda machine’.

The Chinese state media published the op-ed a week after India’s Income Tax Department conducted a survey operation at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai headquarters. The I-T Department conducted the three-day surveys as part of a tax evasion probe.

The Global Times newspaper claimed that the BBC made the documentary on Gujarat riots as the “West’s disfavor of Modi’s governing style and the UK’s unease toward the rapid development of India”.

Here’s what Chinese media has said about BBC:

1. “The BBC, as a typical Western media outlet, claims to be objective and fact-based. Nonetheless, it’s not reporting facts but doing opinion journalism.” “It is a propaganda machine that serves the Western imperialism”.

2. “British politicians defend the BBC as a national treasure, they ignore the fact that this propaganda machine has long been infamous in other countries”.

3. “The West adopts its own set of values and standards — it only agrees with what fits their standards and bans whatever doesn’t fit the standards”.

4. ‘The hostility, extreme prejudice and neglect of professionalism of Western media reflects their arrogance and supremacist mentality.’