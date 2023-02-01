TNI Bureau: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was very surprised by the skills of a waiter that he shared a video saying the waiter would get gold at ‘Waiter Productivity’ Olympics.

Anand Mahindra shared the 58-second long video of a waiter on his Twitter handle yesterday.

This video, which shows the waiter’s excellent balancing act, was reportedly filmed at Bengaluru’s famous South Indian restaurant, Vidyarthi Bhavan, which began as a small eatery that primarily catered to students in 1943.

In the video, the waiter can be seen carrying a tall tower of dosa plates from the kitchen to the serving area. He then proceeds to serve all these different types of dosas to different tables, while remembering who ordered what.

“We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event…,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event… pic.twitter.com/2vVw7HCe8A — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2023

Over 835k people have seen the video in Twitter so far while around 27k people have liked it.

Meanwhile, Vidyarthi Bhavan also thanked Aanand Mahindra for sharing the video of its waiter.

“Thank you @anandmahindra sir for tweeting about our waiter. All the waiters in our restaurant are trained for this. The whole batch of Dosays prepared would be carried by him to the customers at his table of service. Would like to take this opportunity to invite you to our place,” read a Twitter post ot the restaurant.