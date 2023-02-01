President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha on Feb 10 & 11

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two day Odisha visit on February 10 and attend different programs, informed sources.

According to sources, Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Ramadevi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar as the Chief Guest on Day 1.

On her second day that is on February 11, she is slated to visit the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar ad offer prayers.

Later, she will go to the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) in Cuttack to inaugurate the Indian Rice Congress.

However, Rastrapati Bhawan is yet to make an official announcement regarding Droupadi’s visit to Odisha.

It is to be noted here that Murmu had visited Odisha for the first time in November last year after she became the President on July 25, 2022.