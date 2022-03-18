Odisha: Deepak Kindo arrested in Rs 100 Cr fraud case

Insight Bureau: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police today arrested Deepak Kindo for his alleged involvement in a fraud case of over Rs 100 crore.

His wife, Amrita, who is also a co-accused in the case, was arrested on Monday.

The EOW said both Amrita and Deepak, the former MD of Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd embezzled Rs 100 crore loans that they had taken from many investors and money lenders between 2015 and 2020.