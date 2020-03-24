Guidelines to be followed during 21-Day Lockdown

TNI Bureau: After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country from midnight today, the Union Home Ministry has issued guidelines to be followed by all people.

Anyone violating the containment measures, will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.

Which are Open during the Lockdown:

– – Hospitals, Dispensaries, Chemist and Medical Equipment Shops, Laboratories, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Ambulance.

– Police, Home Guards, Fire, Defence Forces, Electricity, Water, Sanitation, District Administration, Treasury, Municipal Bodies, Public Utilities, Disaster Management System, Post Office, NIC, Power Generation and Transmission Units, Early Warning Agencies.

– Fair Price Shops and Shops that sell Groceries, Ration, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy and Milk Booths, Meat Fish, Animal Fodder. District Authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

– Banks, Insurance Offices, ATMs.

– Print and Electronic Media.

– Telecommunications, Internet Services, Broadcasting and Cable Services, IT and ITeS only (for essential services only) and as far as possible to work from home.

– Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce.

– Petrol Pumps, LPG, Petroleum and Gas Retail and Storage outlets.

– Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Units and Services.

– Capital and Debt Market services as notified by the SEBI.

– Cold Storage and Warehousing Services.

– Private Security Services.

Which are Closed during the Lockdown:

– Industrial Establishments except Manufacturing Units of Essential Commodities.

– Production Units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the State Government.

– All Transport Services – Air, Rail, Roadways – will remain suspended with the exception of transport for essential goods only, fire, law and order and emergency services.

– All Educational, Training, Research, Coaching Institutions etc. shall remain closed.

– Hospitality Services to remain suspended with the exceptions of Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew. Establishments used/earmarked for quarantine facilities.

– All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

– All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/gatherings shall be barred.

– In case of funerals, congregation of not more than 20 people will be permitted.

– All persons who arrived in India after 15.02.2020, and all such persons who have been directed by health care personnel to remain under strict home/institutional quarantine for a period as described by local Health Authorities, failing which they will be liable to legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.