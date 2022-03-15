Error in CBSE Class X Odia Exam: Marks of 28,310 Students Revised
The answer key was revised by the expert committee formed by the Board.
Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that all students to get extra mark for error in Odia paper of Class X Term-I examinations.
With this a total of 28,310 students have been benefitted in their results.
The Board had sent the revised performance of the students to the concerned schools.
