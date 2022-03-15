Error in CBSE Class X Odia Exam: Marks of 28,310 Students Revised

The answer key was revised by the expert committee formed by the Board.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Error in CBSE Class X Odia Exam: Marks of 28,310 Students Revised
144
Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that all students to get extra mark for error in Odia paper of Class X Term-I examinations.
 
The answer key was revised by the expert committee formed by the Board.
Related Posts

Politicising GST Council decisions an insult to federal…

2 women Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
With this a total of 28,310 students have been benefitted in their results.
 
The Board had sent the revised performance of the students to the concerned schools.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.