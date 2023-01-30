Odisha Governor, CM Naveen pay last respect to Naba Das

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to deceased Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at his official residence here today.

Apart from paying their tributes to Das, the Governor and CM also met his family members and expressed their condolences.

Cutting across party lines, politician including several Odisha Ministers, MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers also paid their tributes to Das, who was gunned down by a police ASI at Brajrajnagar town in Jharsuguda district yesterday.

Later, the body of the deceased Minister was taken to the BJD party office where the leaders and workers of the State ruling party will pay their last respects.

Das’ body was later flown to Jharsuguda to conduct his last rites with full state honours.

His daughter Deepali, who was in Barcelona, is scheduled to arrive in Jharsuguda by 2 PM today.