Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s 2nd Richest

With the massive increase in the wealth of Adani, he has now become Asia’s richest man after Mukesh Ambani. The IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich List informed of the same and that he has taken over China’s bottled water King Zhong Shanshan.

The list noted that Mukesh Ambani, 64, continues to be the richest Indian for the 10th year. His wealth is calculated to be of Rs 7,18,000 crore. It overall increased by 216 per cent.

However, both the Adani brothers featured in the top 10 list for the first time. Vinod Shantilal Adani broke into the list after his wealth tripled to Rs 1.31 lakh crores. As per reports, the Adani group has a combined market value of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said that Gautam Adani is the only Indian to have built five Rs 1 lakh crore companies.

In the same list, other people who got featured are Shiv Nadar Family with a total wealth standing at 2,36,600 crores, SP Hinduja Family with total wealth of 2,20,200 crores. At the 10th spot with total wealth standing at 1,21,600 crores is Jay Chaudhry, the owner of Zscalar.