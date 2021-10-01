TNI Evening News Headlines – October 1, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 29, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in United Arab Emirates.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 180 more COVID positive cases & 212 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 118 local contact cases and 62 quarantine cases.

➡️ 691 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1013833.

➡️ On International Coffee Day, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches dedicated e-commerce platform for Koraput coffee & two coffee outlets, one each in Koraput and Puri.

➡️ Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash writes to Jharkhand Govt over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum

➡️ Arindam Das’ sister Jharana Das urged people on social media not to circulate such fake news and rumours after passing away of her brother in the boat tragedy.

India News

➡️ Gautam Adani earned Rs 1000 crore a day over the last year to become the second richest person in Asia for the first time.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76 today.

➡️ Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone Shaheen; To Move Away From Indian Coast: IMD

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crores today. More than 62 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Bashir Dar, the neighbour of late inspector who involved in police inspector Parvez’s killing in Srinagar arrested.

➡️ Chacha Chaudhary has been declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange programme: Ministry of Jal Shakti.

➡️ Heavy traffic jam seen at Gurugram-Delhi border.

➡️ Kerala reports 13,834 new cases, 95 deaths and 13,767 recoveries today.

➡️ Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to form ‘Punjab Vikas Party’: Sources.

➡️ GST collection in September crosses Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

World News

➡️ India slaps Reciprocal Restrictions on visiting UK Nationals.

➡️ India makes 10-day quarantine must for all UK travellers, despite vaccination.

➡️ Pakistan Army Officers Are Posted in Chinese Army’s Western, Southern Theatre Commands: Intel Reports.

➡️ India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal.

➡️ ‘Pakistan Cricket Board suffered financial losses for not playing India in bilateral series’.

