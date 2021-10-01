TNI Evening News Headlines – October 1, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 180 more COVID positive cases & 212 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 118 local contact cases and 62 quarantine cases.
➡️ 691 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1013833.
➡️ On International Coffee Day, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches dedicated e-commerce platform for Koraput coffee & two coffee outlets, one each in Koraput and Puri.
➡️ Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash writes to Jharkhand Govt over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum
➡️ Arindam Das’ sister Jharana Das urged people on social media not to circulate such fake news and rumours after passing away of her brother in the boat tragedy.
India News
➡️ Gautam Adani earned Rs 1000 crore a day over the last year to become the second richest person in Asia for the first time.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76 today.
➡️ Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclone Shaheen; To Move Away From Indian Coast: IMD
➡️ Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in United Arab Emirates.
➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crores today. More than 62 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Bashir Dar, the neighbour of late inspector who involved in police inspector Parvez’s killing in Srinagar arrested.
➡️ Chacha Chaudhary has been declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange programme: Ministry of Jal Shakti.
➡️ Heavy traffic jam seen at Gurugram-Delhi border.
➡️ Kerala reports 13,834 new cases, 95 deaths and 13,767 recoveries today.
➡️ Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
➡️ Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to form ‘Punjab Vikas Party’: Sources.
➡️ GST collection in September crosses Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
World News
➡️ India slaps Reciprocal Restrictions on visiting UK Nationals.
➡️ India makes 10-day quarantine must for all UK travellers, despite vaccination.
➡️ Pakistan Army Officers Are Posted in Chinese Army’s Western, Southern Theatre Commands: Intel Reports.
➡️ India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal.
➡️ ‘Pakistan Cricket Board suffered financial losses for not playing India in bilateral series’.
