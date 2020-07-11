Diamond Masks in Surat – Available at Rs 1.5-4 Lakh

TNI Bureau: A Jewellery Shop in Surat found a way to turn the crisis into opportunity by producing Diamond-studded masks priced at Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

After the lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to the jewellery shop & demanded unique masks for bride & groom. The shop owner grabbed this opportunity to come up with these Diamond-studded masks.

The Jewellery Shop Owner has been identified as Dipak Choksi.

While pure as well as American diamonds have been used to make the masks, the government guidelines have been followed too. Many people have now shown interest in these Diamond Masks.