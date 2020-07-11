Big B Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Big B Amitabh Bachchan (77) has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. His Son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive. Both have mild symptoms.

There is a relief for the family that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested NEGATIVE for Coronavirus.

“This evening I have tested COVID positive.. shifted to Hospital… hospital informing authorities.. family and staff undergone tests… results awaited.. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tests!”, tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan too tweeted and informed that he has tested positive for Corona.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020