Viral Wedding Procession Video from Ganjam: FIR Filed

TNI Bureau: FIR has been filed against a leading Hotelier of Berhampur in Ganjam District as well as other persons involved in a wedding party procession that violated the social distancing norms and other Covid-19 guidelines.

The violations came into light after the wedding procession video went viral on social media. A case has been registered at Gopalpur Police Station and two persons have been arrested. Investigation is on.

“Rs 50,000 fine has been collected & FIR filed against both parties. Car in question has been impounded by the RTO”, informs District Collector.