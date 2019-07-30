Ganjam District Collector sets example by working with Farmers in Paddy Field

TNI Bureau: Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has set an example by working with farmers in a paddy field.

Kulange was spotted working with farmers while recently visited Bharasa village of Mathura panchayat under Khalikote block to review status of cultivation work under the National Food Security Act. Kulange surprised many when he went down in knee-deep muddy water and joined the farmers in planting paddy saplings.

He motivated them to have crop insurance benefits under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and exchanged other advantages of row plantation techniques.

Inspired by the IAS officer’s actions, several other officials accompanying him also planted saplings.