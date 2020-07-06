Ganjam Collector mourns death of 4 COVID Warriors

TNI Bureau: As many as four Covid warriors lost their lives in Ganjam, Odisha’s COVID-19 Hotbed, informs District Collector while mourning their death.
Of them, two are teachers and were posted in TMC & quarantine centre. Another one was an Anganwadi Worker while the fourth one was a JE.
Names of Deceased Covid Warriors:
1. Smt Bharati Swain (Anganwadi Worker), Kholakhall Village of Buguda Block.
2. Simanchal Satapathy (Junior Teacher)(Contractual), S.Pankalbadi Primary School, Kabisuryanagar Block.
3. Suresh Kumar- (Junior Engineer) Dharakote Block.
4. Sudhartha Shankar Padhy- (Teacher) K. Raisingi UP School, Aska Block
Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 166 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 1 death.
Number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 2348 while 1008 are active cases. Covid-19 death in Ganjam has risen to 21.
Ganjam Dist administration took to twitter to express solidarity and gratitude to the coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19.
We lost our four Covid Warriors. Entire District Administration is with their families. We request all people in Ganjam to follow social distancing norms . By doing this you will help our covid warriors in fighting this war @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @SRC_Odisha pic.twitter.com/A92X1GQ0I7
— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 6, 2020
