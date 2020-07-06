Ganjam Collector mourns death of 4 COVID Warriors

TNI Bureau: As many as four Covid warriors lost their lives in Ganjam, Odisha’s COVID-19 Hotbed, informs District Collector while mourning their death.

Of them, two are teachers and were posted in TMC & quarantine centre. Another one was an Anganwadi Worker while the fourth one was a JE.

Names of Deceased Covid Warriors:

1. Smt Bharati Swain (Anganwadi Worker), Kholakhall Village of Buguda Block.

2. Simanchal Satapathy (Junior Teacher)(Contractual), S.Pankalbadi Primary School, Kabisuryanagar Block.

3. Suresh Kumar- (Junior Engineer) Dharakote Block.

4. Sudhartha Shankar Padhy- (Teacher) K. Raisingi UP School, Aska Block

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 166 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 1 death.

Number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 2348 while 1008 are active cases. Covid-19 death in Ganjam has risen to 21.

Ganjam Dist administration took to twitter to express solidarity and gratitude to the coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19.