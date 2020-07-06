Bhubaneswar reports 17 New Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, including a 65-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy of Patia (Near Big Bazaar) in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 450.

Out of the 17 new cases, 10 cases have been reported from quarantine while 5 are local contact cases.

Two COVID Warriors (M, 59 and M, 35), employees of a Private Hospital, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Two employees of a Central Government Hospital, too tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 4 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 6):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 450

👉 Recovered Cases – 274

👉 Deceased – 6

👉 Active Cases – 169