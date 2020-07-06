English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bhubaneswar reports 17 New Covid-19 cases

By Sagar Satapathy
Bhubaneswar Corona News July 6
102

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, including a 65-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy of Patia (Near Big Bazaar) in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 450.

Out of the 17 new cases, 10 cases have been reported from quarantine while 5 are local contact cases.

Two COVID Warriors (M, 59 and M, 35), employees of a Private Hospital, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Two employees of a Central Government Hospital, too tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Ganjam Collector mourns death of 4 COVID Warriors

Odisha reports 456 new Covid-19 cases; 2 Deaths

As many as 4 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 6):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 450
👉 Recovered Cases – 274
👉 Deceased – 6
👉 Active Cases – 169

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates July 7

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!