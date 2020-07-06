Odisha reports 456 new Covid-19 cases; 2 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 456 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 9526 including 3254 active cases and 6224 recovered ones.

Of the 456 new cases, 309 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 147 are local cases.

Two more COVID deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – 1 from Ganjam (M, 77) and another from Jajpur district (M, 64). While the Corona death toll in Odisha has gone up to 38, fatality count in Ganjam has risen to 21.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 166 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Jajpur (57), Bargarh (33), Nabarangpur (24), Jagatsinghpur (23) and Khordha (21).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (166), Jajpur (57), Bargarh (33), Nabarangpur (24), Jagatsinghpur (23), Khordha (21), Sundargarh (20), Sambalpur (15), Balasore (14), Cuttack (13), Raygada (13), Bhadrak (12), Koraput (10), Mayurbhanj (8), Balangir (6), Kendrapara (5), Nayagarh (4), Puri (3), Kandhamal (3), Keonjhar (2), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (1), Kalahandi (1), Angul (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 2 (Ganjam 1, Jajpur 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 290