Ganjam Bus Tragedy: 25-year-old Private Bus has no Permit & Insurance

TNI Bureau: The private bus involved in the tragic accident in Ganjam district that claimed at least 12 lives lacked permit and insurance, said Ganjam Road and Transport Officer Manas Sahu.

As per Ganjam RTO, the private bus doesn’t have the requisite permit and insurance to ply during the night. However, the bus had fitness certificate. The axle of the 25-year-old bus was also in a damaged condition.

As per reports, the bus was registered on 26 March 1998 and its fitness is valid up to 24 November 2023. However, the insurance of the bus has expired as it was valid till 13 April 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 12 persons of a marriage party including seven members of a family and their relatives were killed, and seven others sustained injuries as the private bus carrying them and an OSRTC bus collided head-on near Digapahandi on the Berhampur-Taptapani road in Ganjam district during the wee hours of Monday.