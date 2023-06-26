PM Modi to visit poll-bound MP on Tuesday, flag off 5 Vande Bharat Trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday where he will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains at Rani Kamalapati railway station.

States like Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand will get Vande Bharat train connectivity for the first time through these trains.

Modi will also launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in the state.

Later during his day-long visit, will go to Pakaria village in Shahdol district and interact with stakeholders there.

Modi will also kick-off the distribution of Ayushman cards to about 3.57 crore beneficiaries across the state.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in December this year, just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.(IANS)