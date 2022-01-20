Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Police arrests MBA Graduate in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday arrested one more suspect in the Bulli Bai app case from Odisha.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Singh (28) is an MBA degree holder. He was involved in the planning of the app with the main accused.

His role came to light during the interrogation of the other accused who were arrested earlier.

With his arrest, the Mumbai police have so far arrested four persons in the case. Earlier, Shweta Singh (18) and Mayank Rawal (21) from Uttarakhand and an engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru were arrested in this case.

Bulli Bai app targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for “auction”. While there was no actual “auction” or “sale”, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women.

