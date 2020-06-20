Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak & Balangir to be covered under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on Saturday that aims to work in mission mode to provide job to migrant workers, spread over six states.

As many as 4 districts of Odisha including Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak & Balangir are among the 116 districts to be covered under the Yojana.

125 days campaign across 116 districts in six states across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the massive public works campaign. Each of these districts has at least 25,000 workers who returned home.