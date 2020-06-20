COVID-19 Spike in Bhubaneswar; Containment Zone declared in Dumduma

TNI Bureau: 19 new COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar yesterday – 4 from home quarantine and 15 local contact cases.

The Subash Nagar Basti area in Dumduma area has been declared a ‘Containment Zone’ following the detection of 5 local contact cases with no travel history. They are linked to an earlier positive case with travel history of Delhi. The BMC has declared a Containment Zone in the Capital City after a long time.

4 more Railway Staff with travel history of Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 15 Railways Employees have tested positive for the virus so far.

6 Employees of a Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar, linked to an earlier positive case of a native of other district, have also tested positive for COVID-19 today. Two other employees of another Private Hospital and one employee of a Government Hospital are also among the positive cases reported today.