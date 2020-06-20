Rajendra University & Kalahandi University get first Vice Chancellors

TNI Bureau: Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera and Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University Govind J Chakrapani has been given the additional charge as first Vice-Chancellor of Rajendra University, Balangir and Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna respectively.

They will act as VC of newly created Universities in addition to their duties.

Odisha Government had given unitary university status to the Rajendra Autonomous College, Balangir on March 2, 2019 and Govt Autonomous College, Bhawanipatna, on March 6, 2019.