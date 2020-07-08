482 Covid-19 Deaths reported across India; Maharashtra 224

TNI Bureau: India reported 482 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the fatality count in the country to 20,642. Maharashtra reported 224 new Corona deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (65), Delhi (50), West Bengal (25), Uttar Pradesh (18), Gujarat (17) and Karnataka (15).

In total, 22,752 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases has gone up to 7,42,417. Of these, 4,56,831 have recovered so far.

India has tested 1,04,73,771 samples up to July 7 out of which 2,62,679 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 9250 deaths, followed by Delhi (3165), Gujarat (1978) and Tamil Nadu (1636).

Maharashtra has so far reported 217,121 Covid positive cases. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 118,594 cases. With 102,831 cases, Delhi is placed third.

Covid-19 Reports @ July 7

👉 Maharashtra: 5134 new cases; 224 deaths.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 3616 cases; 65 deaths.

👉 Delhi: 2008 cases; 50 deaths.

👉 Telangana: 1879 cases; 7 deaths.

👉 Karnataka: 1498 cases; 15 deaths.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 1332 cases; 18 deaths.