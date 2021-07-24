TNI Evening News Headlines – July 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 207 more COVID positive cases & 116 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 163 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1865 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 943069.

➡️ Dreaded gangster Haider killed in police encounter; family members accused police of killing him.

➡️ In Odisha, 99.98% students cleared the ICSE Class 10 examination while 99.93% students cleared ISC Class 12 exams.

➡️ Former NALCO CMD Tapan Kumar Chand appointed as the Resident Director of #Vedanta for #Odisha, #Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Indian nationals want to go abroad can get Covishield second dose in Odisha.

➡️ Fresh low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 28: IMD.

➡️ Baitarani River is flowing above the danger-level near Akhuapada; water level of the river now stands at 17.94 against the danger mark of 17.83.

India News

➡️ 138 dead, several missing after floods, landslides batter Maharashtra.

➡️ NDRF recovered 4 more bodies from Satara. A total of 22 deaths have been reported in Satara district.

➡️ 33 bodies recovered, 52 still missing after landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad.

➡️ JEE-Main candidates from places hit by rain in Maharashtra to get another chance to appear for test: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Bihar: Woman constable dies in Jehanabad mob fury over custodial death; several cops injured.

➡️ Delhi: Metro trains, buses can run at full capacity; theatres at 50% from Monday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government to provide free WiFi in every city from August 15.

➡️ Shilpa Shetty denies role in porn scandal.

➡️ WhatsApp CEO confirms Govt officials among 1.4K users targetted in 2019.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women Hockey Team loses to Netherlands in opening match.

➡️ India lose to Korea in Archery, makes quarterfinals exit in mixed pair section.

World News

➡️ NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, slated for a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon in October 2024.

➡️ United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during his first visit to New Delhi

➡️ Afghanistan imposes night curfew to curb Taliban advance.

➡️ 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines: US Geological Survey.

➡️ India urges G20 nations with high greenhouse emissions to vacate carbon space.

➡️ Bangladesh reimposes COVID lockdown for 2 weeks.