G20 Summit: Modi welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed all the participating dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the G20 leaders summit at Pragati Maidan.

Modi stood in front of a giant image of the Konark wheel from Odisha’s Sun Temple, while welcoming the leaders with warm handshakes.

The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I.

The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag and embodies the country’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

The rotating motion of the Konark wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

Over 30 heads of state, along with prominent officials from the European Union and guest countries have been invited for the multilateral event.

Additionally, the summit will also see the participation of 14 heads of international organisations.

The G20 summit is being held between September 9 and 10. (IANS)