G20 Summit: Modi welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag and embodies the country's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi welcomed all the G20 dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam in front of a giant image of the Konark wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed all the participating dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the G20 leaders summit at Pragati Maidan.

Modi stood in front of a giant image of the Konark wheel from Odisha’s Sun Temple, while welcoming the leaders with warm handshakes.

G20 Summit: Modi welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I.

The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag and embodies the country’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – September 09, 2023

TNI Evening News Headlines – September 08, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The rotating motion of the Konark wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change.

G20 Summit: Modi welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

Over 30 heads of state, along with prominent officials from the European Union and guest countries have been invited for the multilateral event.

Additionally, the summit will also see the participation of 14 heads of international organisations.

The G20 summit is being held between September 9 and 10. (IANS)

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.