TNI Morning News Headlines – September 09, 2023

➡️ The welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi begins today in New Delhi showcasing Odisha’s iconic Konark Wheel. PM Modi explained about Odisha’s Konark wheel to US President Joe Biden.
➡️ Elephant tramples youth to death at Kothalu village under Hindol range in Dhenkanal.
➡️ Encroachment at Deras dam: Odisha Government orders removal after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s allegations.
➡️ State Transport Authority (STA) made the fitment of Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Panic Buttons mandatory for all vehicles from October 1 except for two-wheelers, rickshaws and three-wheelers.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi receives G20 Heads of Delegations arriving for the landmark G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
➡️ Modi addresses G20 meeting with country name identified as ‘Bharat’.
➡️ Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrive in Delhi for the G20 Summit.
➡️ Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in connection with corruption case.
➡️Actor Akshay kumar, on his birthday visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain today to take blessings of MahaKal and participated in the Bhasma Aarti.
➡️ Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose US Open final 6-2 3-6 4-6 to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.
➡️ 4 Indian-Americans charged with illegally processing over $600 million.
➡️ 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Morocco, killing more than 300 people.
