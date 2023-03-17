Fuel Supply to be Normalised in Bhubaneswar Today

TNI Bureau: Amidst the Drivers’ strike across the state, Sanjay Lath, Secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association, has urged people not to panic and buy more petrol and diesel.

Most fuel pumps went dry and faced shortage after the rumours and speculations forced the people to throng the fuel stations to buy petrol and diesel.

According to Sanjay Lath, currently Bhubaneswar requires 500 fuel tankers to meet the requirements, but getting 150 tankers only. More tankers have been sent to the Capital City and fuel supply will become normal by the evening today, he said.

It will take another 2/3 days for the fuel supply to become normal in the entire state, he added. Fuel supply is being done from the depots of Jatni, Paradip and Balasore.

Meanwhile, Odisha Government has constituted a task force to monitor & streamline movement of essential commodities including fuel to the state in view of strike by drivers’ associations.