Drivers’ Strike put on HOLD in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A couple of hours after Chief Secretary PK Jena appealed the striking drivers to withdraw their agitation and DGP Sunil Bansal warned them against any inconvenience to the public, the Drivers’ Union put their strike on HOLD.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Drivers Ekata Mahasangha President Prasanta Menduli announced this in a Facebook post, saying they are putting the agitation on hold in view of inconvenience caused to common people.

“We will go for self-immolation en masse in front of Naveen Niwas on the 91st day if our demands are not met within 90 days, as assured by the Chief Secretary in writing,” he said.