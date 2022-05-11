Former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passes away

Insight Bureau: Former Telecom Minister and Congress leader from Mandi, Pandit Sukh Ram breathed his last while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday night. He was 94.

He was on life support system at AIIMS for the last two days after he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

On May 6, Sukh Ram had suffered a brain stroke in Mandi, who was later admitted at zonal hospital Mandi for treatment. Next day he was airlifted to AIIMS in a government chopper and was undergoing treatment there.

The six-time legislator and three-time MP had served in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology from 1993 to 1996.

In 1962, he became a Member of the Territorial Council in Himachal Pradesh. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh.