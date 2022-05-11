Morning News Insight – May 11, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 17 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 131.

➡️ Cyclone Asani: Schools in Malkangiri to remain closed today.

➡️ The construction work of India’s largest hockey stadium, Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela to be completed by October.

➡️ In dia reports 2,897 fresh cases, 2,986 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 19,494.

➡️ ‘Cyclone Asani’ weakens into ‘cyclonic storm’ today; may touch land near East Godavari-West Godavari border in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Cyclone Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by 12th May morning.

➡️ Former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram passes away at 94.

➡️ Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre, BJP to roll out 15-day outreach.

➡️ John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ now to hit theatres on July 29.

➡️ Apple announces to discontinue iPod after 20 years .

➡️ Class-10 girl student raped, forced to undergo abortion in Delhi.

➡️ Pressure from RBI forced us to halt crypto trading in India: Coinbase CEO.

➡️ Queen to miss UK Parliament Opening for first time since 1963.

➡️ Sri Lanka: Speaker asks President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to summon Parliament immediately.

➡️ 63 IS terrorists surrender in Afghanistan.