Sensex over 150 points, Nifty above 16,250 in the early trade

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex & Nifty started on a positive note today. With the domestic markets opened with gains, BSE Sensex rose to 180 points or 0.33% to 54,545 while NSE Nifty moved 33 points or 0.20% up to the trade at 16,273 in the early trade.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.81 per cent and small-cap surged 0.44 per cent. On the stock specific front, UPL was the top gainer followed by HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and BPCL.

On the BSE index, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers.

On the contrary, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, L&T and Sun Pharma tend to be on the losing side.