Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh joined the BJP on Monday in Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

Captain has merged his newly formed party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party.

His son Raninder Singh and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the BJP.

The two-time former Chief Minister had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Captain Amarinder Singh comes from the royal family of Patiala and has served in Indian Army.