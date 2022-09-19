BMC responds to Tweet; cracks whip on ‘Desi Addict’

Approximately 4.5 kg of stale foods and synthetic colours were destroyed.They were also warned to adhere to the food quality standards.

By Sree Mishra
BMC Food Safety Desi Addict
TNI Bureau: BMC’s food safety team today visited the ‘Desi Addict’ restaurant at Hanspal Square and destroyed approximately 4.5 kg of stale foods and synthetic colours. They were also warned the food outlet to adhere to the food quality standards.

The BMC took action in response to a tweet by one Saswat Singhdeo, who tagged the BMC and alerted them about the substandard food. He also lamented how food vloggers are putting many lives in danger by promoting this place. He also levelled serious allegations that his health conditions was affected after having food at this place.

The BMC not only took action on ‘Desi Addict’ but also quoted Saswat’s tweet to give a clear message that they are taking every complaint seriously.

Recently,the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation conducted raids on several eateries in the KIIT square area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday, ahead of the festive season.

After being informed of a violation, BMC officials sealed four eateries and posted notices on them.

Among the sealed food stalls in the Patia area are ‘Burger King,’ ‘Sarala Sweets,’ ‘Cafe Odisha,’ and ‘Jayguru Omfed Stall.’

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also demolished the ‘Kishore Bhaina Mutton’ hotel on Friday for various reasons, including encroachment after it defied it “seal” order and reopened the shop despite the ban.

