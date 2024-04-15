Former Odisha SCW Chairperson Jyoti Panigrahi joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Days after quiting the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), former Chairperson of Odisha State Commission Jyoti Panigrahi, joined the BJP, today.

She joined the saffron fold along with her husband Saroj Kumar Panigrahi, ex-Chairperson of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation. They joined BJP at party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders Samir Mohanty and Basant Panda.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that Jyoti wast the Vice-President of the Biju Janata Mahila Dal, and was in the party for 30 years. However, resigned from all posts and the party on April 11 citing that there was no access to the party’s supremo.

In her resignation letter, she had said, “Biju Janata Dal, which was known for its unity and democratic approach for party’s strategy to serve the people of Odisha is more the same. The current asymmetry within the party and the forced loneliness in the chaos where decisions are made in silos with absolutely no access to the party supreme leadership has put me to this compulsion to leave the party.”